Former ambassador Dennis K. Hays was correct in observing in his Aug. 16 letter, “Mr. Park made the correct call,” that “Under our Constitution, authority over foreign affairs rests with the president.” But the oath all Foreign Service officers take does not bind us to be loyal to the president; rather, we declare we “will support and defend the Constitution.”

I joined the Foreign Service in 1985, during the presidency of Ronald Reagan, whose 1980 campaign I had protested. I disagreed with many of his policies. I resigned from the service for personal reasons in 1997, when Bill Clinton, whom I greatly admired, was in his second term. I did my best to advocate and carry out the policies of each administration. As Chuck Park explained in his Aug. 9 op-ed, “I quit the ‘Complacent State,’ ” that is precisely what he strove to do. Had Reagan, former president George H.W. Bush or Mr. Clinton demonstrated the same contempt for the rule of law, ethics and democratic norms that President Trump has shown, many Foreign Service officers would have emulated Mr. Park’s courageous example.

Mr. Hays concluded, “Mr. Park belonged to a disciplined service that asks a lot from its members.” I agree, but that does not mean blindly following orders.

Steven Alan Honley, Washington

It is Dennis K. Hays, who insists that all presidential orders be carried out without question, who has “damaged and demeaned” the reputation of the Foreign Service by his censure of former Foreign Service officer Chuck Park. “Befehl ist Befehl” (“An order is an order”) was thoroughly discredited in Nazi times. Rather than criticizing Mr. Park for publicizing his dissent, we admire his sense of personal responsibility and his willingness to give up a career he loves and economic security for himself and his family by taking the officially sanctioned path of resignation from the service.

Lorraine W. Polik, Springfield

