Tamar Haspel’s July 25 Food column, “Time to rethink causes behind obesity epidemic,” suggested that we blame food corporations, which have invented “convenient, calorie-dense foods that have been specifically engineered to be irresistible,” and that “the inability to navigate our food environment is as near-universal as inabilities get.”

But there are millions of Americans who are able to navigate around unhealthy foods by understanding that they should moderate portions, limit calories, eat vegetables and get exercise. If we simply rant impotently at corporations, little will be done to help. But if we actively help to educate people on how to avoid obesity — and part of this is to help them understand what individuals often do wrong — we can do truly good work.

Paul Boudreaux, Takoma Park