The rich culture and spirit of a country are more than its language. Regional customs, traditions and societal conventions can be conveyed in any language while still maintaining the identity of the country. An international film tells a story that incorporates these elements to paint a picture of that identity. Language is only a means by which to convey that story and should not be treated as the defining element that makes it international.
If the Academy Awards intend to only award international films that are not in English, not only is it barring myriad otherwise-deserving films from recognition, it is also failing to see what the point of a film is in the first place.
Shanti Fewell, Falls Church