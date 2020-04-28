The presence of antibodies after infection can help identify people with immunity, paving the way for reopening workpaces and schools, helping front-line health-care workers determine who is and is not at risk, and showing epidemiologists how far the virus has spread. In the longer term, antibodies can show if populations have developed what is known as a herd immunity, a margin of immune individuals that would make it hard for the virus to replicate and spread.

But there are questions galore over who has antibodies and how much this virus leaves behind. To find out requires antibody or serological tests. The antibody test looks at whether the person has been infected, while diagnostic tests check for currrent infection. Antibody tests are flooding the market but have limitations and unreliability. They have never been tried on such a mass scale. The World Health Organization said April 24 that there is “no evidence” that people with coronavirus antibodies are immune from reinfection, but after some confusion about the statement, the agency clarified that “we expect that most people” will develop antibodies to provide “some level of protection.”

On March 16, the Food and Drug Administration announced that it would permit manufacturers to sell serological tests without prior FDA review as long as the makers determined the tests were accurate and reliable, notified the FDA and labeled the tests as not approved by the agency and not for diagnostic use. There are now more than 90 antibody tests on the market, and many of them are shoddy and inaccurate. Inaccurate tests could lead people to make bad decisions — life-and-death choices. The Infectious Diseases Society of America says that “no universal standard for reporting” exists, and some tests measure the quantity of antibodies, while others determine only yes or no.

The FDA has a separate channel for emergency use authorization, which reguires a more rigorous check; only four tests have been so approved.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the agency is trying to balance risks and benefits. In retrospect, the balance went too far in opening the door to unreliable tests. Mr. Hahn is warning that people should be “very cautious” when using serological tests not backed by the FDA emergency use authorization.

As a tool, serology can help sort out the immunity of individuals and survey the population as a whole. Hopefully, researchers at the FDA and the National Institutes of Health will be successful with an urgent project to identify which serological tests are accurate, and clear the field of those that are not. The mission is too critical for anything less.

