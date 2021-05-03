Read more from Opinions on D.C. issues

Opinions by Post columnists and guest writers:

James R. Stocker: D.C.-area colleges should require coronavirus vaccines before students return to campus

Robert Barton: I was sentenced to 30 years to life at 16. I shouldn’t have been sent into the adult system.

Scott Kratz and Stephanie Gidigbi Jenkins: A bridge-turned-park in Southeast can be a national example of how to reconnect communities

Besart Copa: A Georgetown installation is transforming the discussion of public art

Cornel West and Jeremy Tate: Howard University’s removal of classics is a spiritual catastrophe

Heather Raspberry: In D.C., the rent is still too darned high

Opinions by the Editorial Board:

The deaths of two Capitol Police officers this year show the urgent need for improved security

A commission makes a good start at reimagining policing in D.C.

The horrifying death of Mohammad Anwar comes during a spike in D.C. carjackings

Republicans fixate on nonsense arguments against D.C. statehood while denying a basic right

