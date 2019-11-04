1. Howie Kendrick’s NLDS Game 5 10th-inning grand slam against the Los Angeles Dodgers. This see-you-later swing is the undisputed Nationals moment. Although not a walk-off, it so effectively sealed the game that Dodgers fans were streaming up the aisles by the time Mr. Kendrick crossed home plate. After four frustrating failures, the Nationals won their first playoff series, altering the franchise tenor.

2. Juan Soto’s wild-card, eighth-inning runs-batted-in single against the Milwaukee Brewers. This nerves-of-steel base hit against the year’s best relief pitcher cemented the Nationals’ stay-in-the-fight motto and demonstrated, for the first time, that the Nationals could send another team packing for the winter.

3. Mr. Kendrick’s World Series Game 7 seventh-inning home run against the Houston Astros. The clang off the right-field foul pole is a sweet sound memory of a hit that was dramatic, game-turning and cathartic for Nationals fans. That the Nationals would score additional runs to seal the victory keeps this one from taking a higher spot.

Sorry, Mr. Werth, you’re down to No. 4 on the list. Yet Nationals fans couldn’t be happier.

Paul Damerell, Lexington, Va.

