Thanks to the wonders of the Internet, I was able to wake up at unearthly hours to watch all or parts of the games.
My travel companions, including my wife, could tell if the Nationals had won or not by my demeanor at breakfast.
It was a roller coaster of emotions that left many of my companions not wanting to hear a full recap over their eggs and coffee.
We left very early in the morning for the airport in Sofia, Bulgaria, as the final game was being played eight time zones away. I lost Internet service on the ride to the airport. We arrived at check-in as the ninth inning was being played.
With the final out, I let out a yell heard throughout the near-empty terminal, startling everyone around me, including airport security.
Even though I was thousands of miles away, it was a morning and a week that I will never forget.
Mark B. Levin, Rockville