This same thought has plagued me during times of war. How do men decide on a perfect morn or moonlit night to hustle themselves into battle, killing and maiming their fellow man, as well as their own souls?

Inconceivable.

It is also breathlessly ironic that the world’s superpowers are closing in on a cease-fire, not because springtime demands it — or because war is senseless — but because the pandemic is damaging enough without our additional help. Covid-19 is on a global killing spree, pitting us together against a virus rather than against one another. Who would have guessed that all we needed to end international hostilities was a killer bug and an order to shelter inside our huts, there to meditate on life and death.

Cease-fire from what, you ask? From armed conflict, though it would be largely symbolic, as the likely signatories aren’t, strictly speaking, even at war. Think of it as the first part of a more unified global campaign against the virus. The broad terms have been agreed to by France, the United States, Britain and China while the bigger fight against covid-19 continues. A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Kremlin “most likely” will sign on, too. As the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, all five would have to agree for a cease-fire to work.

For weeks, the U.N. secretary general has been calling on leaders to support a global cessation of hostilities so the world can focus on the covid-19 pandemic. Perhaps there’s hope that other nations — and in some cases, proxies — would follow the Security Council’s lead. If it’s only a symbolic gesture, it’s a good one.

This rare moment of reason is based upon the idea that all nations need to work together to fight the global health crisis. Even the least rational among us, the Islamic State, has ordered its fighters to avoid Europe during the pandemic. Islamist extremists apparently don’t want to get sick and die, either, despite heaven’s promised rewards.

The parameters of a cease-fire pose interesting questions. Would it mean that adversaries also pause their war of words? President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have been engaged in a blame game that is unhelpful to the cause of defeating covid-19. Not that there isn’t blame to go around; China tried to cover up the cause and severity of its outbreak and death rates when honesty might have altered the trajectory and scope of the disease beyond China’s borders.

Trump has cut off funding to the World Health Organization for its alleged collusion with China. The WHO became an unreliable source when it echoed Chinese propaganda. In turn, China has seeded a conspiracy theory that the U.S. military planted the virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan. This sort of exchange may be less dramatic than bombs-bursting-in-air, but the ultimate effects may prove just as deadly.

As I’ve previously written, there will be plenty of time for assigning blame after the bodies are counted. For now, the world’s focus needs to be on stopping the virus’s spread and developing a vaccine. This can only be done by joining forces, sharing resources and setting aside differences that the virus doesn’t recognize.

When the leaders of the Group of Seven nations met virtually on Thursday to discuss the pandemic, they might have also considered that a cease-fire that makes sense in a time of pandemic might always make sense. Our common foe is death, after all, and war brings only more of it. When Trump recently tried to pick a fight with New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), the latter told a story at his daily briefing on Tuesday about when, as a boy, he tried to understand a poster at his Catholic school. The poster read: “Suppose they gave a war and nobody came.”

Cuomo said a priest explained the slogan’s meaning, a message he has carried with him since. Speaking to Trump’s challenge, Cuomo said, “Sometimes it’s better to walk away from a fight than engage it.”

This is no time for my inner-Pollyanna to start clearing her throat, but it is conceivable that the human race might come away from this nightmare with a greater appreciation for the fragility of life and the gift of peace. Obviously, we have to fight to defend ourselves, but if we can be allies with our enemies today, why not partners tomorrow?

The pandemic has taught us, as nothing else has, this singular lesson: We are one world. And, spring, if it hasn’t found you yet, is just around the corner. Rejoice while we can.