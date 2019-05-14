Dino Grandoni’s May 8 Energy 202 column reported that the Trump administration proposes to lower protection for the American burying beetle in some Midwestern states to ease restrictions on drilling for oil [“Administration heeds oil and gas industry’s calls to lift protections for beetle,” PowerPost].

To this administration, the possible extinction of a species is less important than the potential financial gain made possible by drilling for oil in the beetle’s range. Burning of coal and oil is the overwhelming cause of a warming world, as noted in a recent United Nations report. Climatologists believe that a continuing increase in warming will result in devastating effects, including the potential loss of 1 million species. Unfortunately, many of our present leaders are blind to the dangers to our world and are more concerned about the profits from the extraction and burning of fossil fuel.

William E. Pepelko, Great Falls