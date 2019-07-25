As beekeepers, we were delighted to see coverage of this fun and beneficial hobby, including in Kathleen Parker’s July 24 op-ed, “Plant a tree, hug a bee,” and the July 23 Health & Science article “Helping our planet, one tiny, buzzing bee at a time.”

But honeybees are not native to the United States, and while they serve an important role in pollination, they don’t provide the same benefits as our native pollinators, also facing staggering population declines. Native insects evolved alongside our plants, birds and animals, making them a critical cog in the circle of life.

We encourage people to keep honeybees, but we also support using native plants, leaving tree snags, letting plant stems stand over the winter months for nesting bees and creating brush piles at the back of a property. You don’t have to become a beekeeper to help Mother Nature, just relax the manicured standard and embrace a little wild.

Lynley Ogilvie and George Ogilvie-Russell, McLean

