The Virginia House Commerce and Labor Committee last week passed H.B. 1635, which would put a Jan. 1, 2021, moratorium on permits for fossil-fuel power plants. This suggests there is progress in Virginia’s General Assembly on climate change. However, the Republicans’ gambit of allowing the bill to reach the House floor proves the opposite.

H.B. 1635 seeks the right outcome — a carbon-free future — but it will not pass the House because it is too aggressive. In the meantime, Republicans are systematically killing off serious energy policy bills in House subcommittees without any serious discussion or debate. In the end, another year will go by with no substantive climate action coming out of Richmond.

In the fall, the good intentions of H.B. 1635 will be used against Democrats to block progress on climate change. Republicans will use the bill in this year’s elections as evidence that giving power to Democrats is dangerous; and Democrats who vote against H.B. 1635 will face political backlash from within.

Climate change and clean energy are serious issues that should not be used as pawns in a sophomoric political game. Republican maneuvering on H.B. 1635 shows that, for too many of them, getting elected is their only goal. It is time to change their seats.

Scott Emery, Sterling

The writer is a member of Zero Carbon Virginia.