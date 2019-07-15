The July 11 Sports article “Robots are taking over, at least balls and strikes” was one I have been anticipating for a long time. Major League Baseball needs to adopt electronic pitch calling, and soon. I have never understood why each umpire has his own strike zone. It’s as if the basket height in the National Basketball Association were different in each team’s arena. Baseball needs to follow the National Football League and professional tennis by using electronics during the game. Televised baseball games use some form of pitch tracking, enabling viewers to see the correct strike zone.

In the NFL, instant replay came about not only to get the referees’ calls right but also because the television audience could see that their calls were wrong. It undermined the credibility of the game, forcing the NFL to adopt replay. The MLB has a similar situation. Pitchers and batters are frustrated and wonder what constitutes a strike with each umpire. Baseball has made a number of rules changes in recent years that help the game. This is one more that is needed. Purists will be against the change, but they are just delaying the inevitable.

Bill Perry, Gainesville

