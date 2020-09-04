Mr. Zuckerberg was wrong then, but he is right now. The pandemic has pushed campaigns further off the street and on to the screen. Every week seems to bring another story of attempted online interference: Just days ago, in response to an FBI tip, Facebook took down a network of accounts run by the Kremlin-backed Internet Research Agency, which recruited unsuspecting freelance journalists to write for it. Days before that, Facebook removed a page spreading falsehoods about mail-in voting that appeared to be run by domestic conservative operatives. And then, of course, there’s President Trump, who spews forth from his own feed a constant stream of similar lies.

Facebook expected to attack covert disinformation operations this cycle, and it prepared accordingly — bolstering its security teams and tweaking transparency requirements for advertisers. Executives probably didn’t anticipate they’d confront overt lie-mongering from the White House. This may seem an easier battle, because the enemy isn’t hidden. Yet Facebook must balance its pledge to protect our democracy with its pledge to preserve free expression. This, unlike rooting out Russians, isn’t a matter only of enforcement but rather enforcement and policymaking paired together.

AD

AD

So is Facebook winning? We may not know until after the election. Facebook seems to be catching some covert rule-breaking before it does much damage; on the other hand, we haven’t heard about the campaigns it hasn’t caught. Enforcement against overt rule-breaking, particularly by the president, is spotty. Recent rule-making updates that draw finer lines in the fuzzy area between exaggerations and flat-out falsifiable claims should help resolve these discrepancies. The company’s planned freeze on new ads in the week leading up to the election, on the other hand, may invite as many problems as it solves: Imagine a blitz of submissions just before the ban sets in, many of them false, even as those who want to spread accurate information are prevented from getting out the vote at the last minute.

In the end, these shifts merely tinker around the edge of two realities that together spell trouble: Facebook is built to allow people to share things easily, to allow them to see things easily and to reward the things that earn the most engagement. And the president of the United States will exploit any opportunity to provoke any emotion in order to win. Neither of these things will change before November. The good news is that Facebook has taken a step it hadn’t even contemplated last time around: admitting it has a problem.

Read more:

AD