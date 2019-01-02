It was with interest, tinged with sad acceptance, that I read the Dec. 30 front-page article “A once-proud franchise shows signs of decline.” I watched the Washington professional football team’s last game knowing there is little hope of better things next year.

I saw my first “live” Redskins game at Griffith Stadium. I haven’t been to a game since 1999, when I didn’t get to my seat until almost halftime because of the parking mess at FedEx Field. (I bet it’s easier to park now.)

We have watched promising careers ruined, especially at the quarterback position; a monumental collection of excuses and finger-pointing, firings and hirings, and insults and assaults against the once-faithful fans; and the pointless strewing of megabucks at things that make no difference to building a winning organization.

Time has marched on, and little has changed for this team in terms of progress. Same old wrecking ball of front-office ineptitude, degradation of player and staff potential, and now, definitive rebellion, or just disgust, by the once-faithful, enthusiastic, loving fans. Seems as though I wasn’t the only one who finally kept the resolve to quit watching the same thing every year, hoping for a different result.

I don’t see any good answers going forward, certainly not a pricey new stadium. Maybe when the pain really gnaws away at Daniel Snyder’s pocketbook, he will turn tail, run (i.e., sell) and this team can start fresh. That’s my new hope. I miss being a football fan.

Claire Tieder, Charlottesville

The article “ A once-proud franchise shows signs of decline” was an informative if depressing overview of the various sources of the Redskins’ woes. I was surprised, though, that the offensiveness of the team’s name did not merit a single mention except for a reference to one of the groups fighting the team’s return to the RFK Stadium site.

Maybe long-term, die-hard fans don’t care about the team’s name, but for at least some of us whose allegiance isn’t so blind, the fact that the team’s name is one I would never use when referring to Native Americans is a big strike against caring about the team. No new marketing scheme can make up for an owner who continues to run his team into the ground and exhibits insensitivity second only to our current president’s.

Nancy Ketcham-Colwill, Arlington

The source of the Redskins’ troubles is owner Daniel Snyder. The solution to recapture the hearts of Washington fans is as simple as 1, 2, 3, in this order: a new owner, a new name and a new stadium (hopefully next to RFK). And while the new stadium is built, return to RFK for real football-watching.

Peter McKillop, Washington