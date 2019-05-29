Regarding the May 26 Sunday Opinion essay by Robert S. Litt and Benjamin Wittes, “20 questions for Robert Mueller”:

As interested as we may be in impeachment (for, inter alia, obstruction of justice) or in hearing more from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, it is far more critical that readers be educated about the true nature of congressional dysfunction. The House, under the leadership of a Democrat, has passed roughly 200 pieces of legislation and sent these bills to the Senate. The Senate, under the leadership of Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), has refused to allow a vote on the vast majority of these bills. That’s not gridlock; that’s obstruction of democracy.

Because most people do not understand this procedural coup, they tend to assign blame to those who do not deserve it. Instead of endless discussion about the relative merits of those running for president, do them and us the favor of explaining the actual problem. The senator who blocked the Democrats’ choice for the Supreme Court and then-President Barack Obama’s agenda is now obstructing democracy and must be exposed.

Nancy Luque, Washington