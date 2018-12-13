I take exception to the Dec. 11 Tuesday Opinion column by Robert Zubrin and Homer Hickam, “Let’s be bold and build a colony on the moon.” Space has provided society with innumerable benefits, from preventing a third world war (thanks to spy satellites and, ironically, nuclear missiles) to communications, weather prediction and scientific discoveries. But space is not a 21st-century analogue of a romantic New World or Trekish Final Frontier.

Humans need a very finely tuned set of environmental conditions to survive, from temperature to atmospheric composition to a protective magnetic field. The notion that the moon or Mars could be a replacement for our Earth slowly degraded by climate change and pollution — whether natural or man-made — does not pass the giggle test: We already know that the moon and Mars are unsuitable for human habitation, and if they could be made habitable, it would be easier, faster and more productive to apply those remedies to Earth.

Proponents of this fabrication mislead young minds whose talents could otherwise be channeled toward space achievements of real value and for which human physical presence is completely unnecessary, such as a radio astronomy observatory on the radio-quiet far side of the moon.

Antonio Elias, McLean