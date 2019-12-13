Meanwhile, the level of discourse around impeachment grows shallower by the day. “It’s a little hard to believe that Burisma” — a Ukrainian natural gas company — “hired Hunter Biden to resolve their international disputes when he could not resolve his own dispute with Hertz rental car over leaving cocaine and a crack pipe in the car,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) offered the other day, briefly forgetting his own brush with a DUI charge. But did Gaetz’s main man, President Trump, even notice his sick burn? After all, Trump was busy attacking a teenage girl on his cellphone.

The shallow state menace was exposed under especially harsh light this week by my colleagues at The Post in an extraordinary effort led by investigative reporter Craig Whitlock. Years ago, Whitlock tumbled to the existence of a secret interview with Michael Flynn, Trump’s disgraced former national security adviser. Formerly a high-ranking general, Flynn had been debriefed as part of an extensive effort to learn the lessons of the United States’ war in Afghanistan.

Behind an expensive team of Post lawyers, Whitlock and the newspaper went to court to force open Flynn’s interview and scores of others in the Afghanistan project. It’s sad how few surprises the hard-won discoveries turned up. Instead, Whitlock and company confirmed our worst suspicions. Again and again, key figures in the Afghanistan quagmire reported that the mission was muddled, the enemy was unclear, the strategy for victory was nonexistent and the endless claims of progress were all lies.

Comparison to the Pentagon Papers was obvious. That secret history of the Vietnam War became devastating when a whistleblower leaked it to the public in 1971. But the old adage — fool me twice, shame on me — makes the Afghanistan Papers worse, in at least one respect. The effort in Afghanistan was the creation of leaders who supposedly had learned the lessons of Vietnam. Yet we discover that precisely nothing had been learned. There they were, the boys of the 1960s, George W. Bush, Richard Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld and company, blundering into a war they neither understood nor to which they were committed enough to win.

“We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan — we didn’t know what we were doing,” said Gen. Douglas Lute, who was assigned to execute this ill-starred project as White House war czar during the Bush and Obama administrations. “We didn’t have the foggiest notion of what we were undertaking.”

How shallow, these statesmen. And how shallow this state.

I don’t know whether a similar project of secret after-action interviews exists for the war in Iraq. I suspect it does, because the same U.S. bureaucracy that struggles to peer forward has generally respected history enough to look backward with the gaze of a falcon. If only we could immerse our leaders in the pool of the archives and make them swim long enough to find some depth.

What’s certain is that those interviews, if they exist, echo the Afghanistan Papers. The shallow state rushed into Saddam Hussein’s Iraq with no plan for post-liberation success. It bombed the electrical grid without a thought to restoring it. It dispersed Saddam’s army but with no concern for providing peaceful employment to the former warriors. It rounded up prisoners but provided no trained force to guard them. Sixteen years later, Iraq is still in chaos.

Even the strongest nation on Earth can stand only so many debacles.

Genius filmmakers Ethan and Joel Coen tackled the shallow state in their 2008 film “Burn After Reading,” a dark slapstick comedy that is, for my money, the best CIA movie ever made. Best, because the Coens understood that — for all its cloak-and-dagger successes — the secret government comprises human beings with the same flaws as the general gene pool. The dark state’s best-laid plans are every bit as likely to go wrong as our own.

Same goes for all branches of government. It’s not the shadowy, secret, malevolent state that we have most to fear in America. It’s the bumbling, credulous, grandstanding, corner-cutting shallow state, bickering with itself as the clock ticks down on a complicated, perilous future.

