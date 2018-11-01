Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Robert J. Samuelson’s Oct. 30 op-ed, “The two faces of capitalism,” was the fruit of the United States’ 70-year embargo of left-wing criticism of capitalism. Absent that embargo, no one would take seriously the tendentious and outdated opinions of Alan Greenspan and economist Joseph Schumpeter. Mr. Samuelson displayed disdain for the many leftist thinkers (and workers) who have demonstrated that unfettered capitalism itself is the problem.

Mr. Samuelson put words in quotation marks (“fairness,” “progressives,” “socialism”) and used phrases such as “self-styled” to suggest that capitalism’s critics are unschooled, misguided and self-absorbed.

Mr. Samuelson should have noted that canals in the United States were government-funded. The Erie Canal was financed by the state of New York, not Wall Street, as were many of the stalled federal infrastructure improvements passed by Congress once the obstructionist representatives of the Confederate states (today’s “tea party”) decamped for their Civil War. Of course, these improvements were good for U.S. commerce.

For clear and cogent criticism of the flaws intrinsic to capitalism, I suggest Richard D. Wolff, who provides much-needed criticism sadly missing from today’s commentary.

Forget the minimum-wage debate, Mr. Samuelson. It’s high time the United States instituted a “maximum wage” to stop today’s buccaneer capitalists from starving the golden goose of American productive genius.

Greg Johnson, Greenbelt