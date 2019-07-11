Regarding Ryan Grim’s July 7 Outlook essay, “Haunted by the Reagan era”:

I’m getting old and I understand both sides. I find absurd the “Reagan Democrat” argument. Those people were middle-aged then and mostly dead now; they won’t be coming back to the Democratic fold.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and others will win in the end. The danger they must get in front of is that if Republicans, in the short term, continue to get away with cheating by enabling the votes of aging and diminishing white constituents to count more than everyone else’s, in another 15 or 20 years there will be a terrible backlash by everyone who isn’t white in the form of electoral, legal, societal and cultural consequences that may bode ill for the survival of democracy and the union.

I might be too old to care for myself by then, or even be alive, but I care about my family’s future.

Alan E. Bratburd, Haymarket

