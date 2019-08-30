In the age of partisanship gone berserk, no one should be surprised by headlines such as “Ex-Fed official urges central bank not to ‘bail out’ Trump” [Economy & Business, Aug. 28]. But the danger here is to the rule of law. When former federal officers entreat their successors in office to forsake statutory mandates in favor of political objectives — the Federal Reserve is charged by law with “maintain[ing] price stability and maximum employment” — citizens are confronted with the troubling question of whether politics drove these governmental officials’ decision-making while they were in charge of setting the country’s monetary policy.

The same question can be asked about former leaders at other federal agencies that we count on to act independently and strictly in accordance with legally established nonpartisan principles. Maybe the current administration has inordinately stoked the fires of partisanship within the executive branch. Nonetheless, we should all be concerned when former high-ranking officials fail to see the threat posed when politics are exalted over policy at agencies that wield vast governmental power — over us.

Steven Sarfatti, Cabin John

