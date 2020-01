In rating the past decade, Max Boot, in his Jan. 2 op-ed, “What follows the Terrible Tens could be even worse,” cheered robust economic growth, and climate change was noted as a separate, unfortunate item. But in the world’s current fossil-fuel-based economy, they are closely linked. Fossil fuels enable most human life, they enable many conveniences, and they enable the benefits of rising markets, all at the cost of a stable climate.