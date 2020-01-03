An additional result of placement of children in foster care and housing them in detention or residential treatment centers is the overuse of psychiatric medication. Foster children are three times more likely to be treated with psychiatric medication in general than children covered by Medicaid who are living at home, and more than eight times as likely to have been treated with antipsychotic medication in particular, the class of medication used most often off label, with little proven efficacy and significant short- and long-term risks. Yet children, especially those in congregate care, are prescribed multiple medications, mostly to control their behavior and in lieu of providing them evidenced-based therapy and counseling.