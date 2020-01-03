Furthermore, responsible city and state governmental departments do not adequately monitor the children in their care. Even now, many foster children continue to gain unhealthy amounts of weight, are too sedated to learn at school and develop diabetes. As a practicing child and adolescent psychiatrist and senior medical school faculty member, I continue to see cases of boys with breast enlargement and girls with milk leakage secondary to antipsychotic medication. Physicians and the social service/child welfare system must shoulder the responsibility and put in place policies and procedures to ensure appropriate psychiatric care for these vulnerable youngsters.
Martin Irwin, Tarrytown, N.Y.