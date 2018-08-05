I appreciated Jeffrey J. Selingo’s July 30 Grade Point analysis, “Elite colleges should drop their ambivalence toward transfer students” [Metro]. There is something else important to many more community-college students: Many four-year schools do not accept all of the credits of community-college students.

I am director of a job-training program for adults age 17 to 24. I encourage them to attend Prince George’s Community College — an excellent school, in my opinion. The approximately $4,000 yearly tuition is a lot of money for them, as significant as $40,000 tuition is for upper-middle-income families. It irks me that four-year schools do not accept all credits from community colleges. I feel as if I am intentionally telling these students to throw their money away. Plus, it adds another expensive year at the four-year school to retake courses.

Community-college faculty and courses are not so inferior to those at four-year schools as to be rendered irrelevant. I think snobbery is behind this as much as anything. That thinking is old hat.

Catherine Smith, Cheverly