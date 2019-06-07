Regarding Fred Hiatt’s June 3 op-ed, “The case against a rush to impeachment”:

Many voters might have believed Donald Trump when he said he had no business relations with Russia or that he would release his tax returns. Moreover, many in the Republican Party argued that the 2016 election was a binary election: Vote for Mr. Trump because Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton would be worse. Many people accepted that argument, as was their right, but that is not a reason now to insulate President Trump from the impeachment process.

With respect to the “damning portrait” of obstruction of justice that then-special counsel Robert S. Mueller III laid out, though Mr. Mueller did find there was not sufficient evidence to charge a crime that would require proof of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, he did not say there was no evidence of an underlying crime. Fear that the evidence might rise to the level of charges being brought is enough to explain an attempt to obstruct. The 10 episodes discussed by Mr. Mueller are precisely inclinations to obstruct justice that were acted upon.

Robert H. Winter, Potomac

Fred Hiatt laid out in plain English the many reasons for impeaching President Trump, including his “unfit[ness] for office,” his “endangering the future of the planet,” his “racism,” his “benefit[ing] from foreign interference in the 2016 election,” his “contempt for the Constitution,” his refusal to defend the nation against future Russian cyberattacks, his cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, his attempted obstruction of justice and his refusal to honor subpoenas from congressional oversight committees, among other cited reasons. Mr. Hiatt, furthermore, said he believed “a Trump presidency would be dangerous for the nation and the world.”

And still Mr. Hiatt argued that voters knew who Mr. Trump was, and we should not rush to judgment. But I’m certain voters never imagined the list of impeachable offenses that Mr. Trump has committed since his election, that he would trash the Constitution he swore to uphold, that he would consider himself above the rule of law.

Ironically, Mr. Hiatt made a strong and urgent case for the House to start impeachment hearings immediately and to lay before the American electorate the case for impeachment.

Richard L. McCloud, Fredericksburg