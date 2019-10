The Oct. 20 news article “Syria withdrawal tests military’s ‘code of silence’ ” discussed the military’s informal “code of silence” when it comes to speaking out on politically charged matters. However, the military must also be wary of a more formal code that is relevant to this issue: the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). Article 88 of the UCMJ states that commissioned military officers who use “contemptuous words” against the president shall be punished by court-martial. It applies to retired regular commissioned officers and those on active duty. There has been only one instance in which Article 88 of the UCMJ was applied to a retired commissioned officer. That was more than 100 years ago, and the officer was acquitted at court-martial.