This tragic misinformation has led to the outbreak of a deadly virus, which could have been easily prevented if vaccination were mandated. Although Mr. Kennedy has the right to spread this information, the Samoan government has the responsibility to maintain the safety of its people. The vaccine is safe and effective. There should be no reason for Samoa’s low immunization rate. Samoan officials cannot stop the spread of this false information, but they could mandate vaccinations to prevent this tragedy from repeating.