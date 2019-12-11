The Dec. 9 editorial “A tragedy that should not have happened” discussed a measles outbreak in Samoa. The Samoan people have been persuaded against vaccination by misinformation from the advocacy group Children’s Health Defense, which is led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The group reported that two infants had died from an unsafe vaccination, but failed to mention that the deaths were caused by improper preparation of the vaccine and not the vaccine itself.

This tragic misinformation has led to the outbreak of a deadly virus, which could have been easily prevented if vaccination were mandated. Although Mr. Kennedy has the right to spread this information, the Samoan government has the responsibility to maintain the safety of its people. The vaccine is safe and effective. There should be no reason for Samoa’s low immunization rate. Samoan officials cannot stop the spread of this false information, but they could mandate vaccinations to prevent this tragedy from repeating.

Aditi Kodali, Herndon