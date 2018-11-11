A statue of Barry Goldwater at the U.S. Capitol. (Andrew Harnik/For The Washington Post)

In an otherwise interesting and informative Nov. 8 op-ed, “Beyond Trump’s cult of personality,” retiring Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) made a puzzling foray into political philosophy when he praised former senator Barry Goldwater for showing us “where government ended and freedom began” — as if the very existence of government somehow precludes personal freedom.

This sounds as if real freedom consists in riding the open (government-uncontaminated) range while fighting off cattle rustlers with your trusty six-shooter.

A less romanticized version might be that freedom afforded by democratically based self-government where the only essential constraints on one’s freedom are those that respect and protect the freedom of others.

Freedom and government are not intrinsically antithetical; in fact, the stability and order provided by democratic self-government are essential to personal freedom in any complex society.

Robert W. Holmstrom, Leesburg