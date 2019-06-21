Regarding John Pomfret’s June 18 Tuesday Opinion essay, “What the unrest in Hong Kong means for the future of Taiwan,” and the editorial “Hong Kong’s pushback” the same day:

The massive protest of the controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong is a sobering reminder that democracy should not be taken for granted. Beijing’s “one country, two systems” model has proved to be only an illusion without credibility. Taiwan will never sacrifice its sovereignty, democracy and dignity to such a political trap.

Taiwan always treasures and safeguards universal values of human rights, freedom and civil liberties. The people of Taiwan support and stand closely with the people of Hong Kong as China has intensified its intimidation and coercion to undermine our hard-earned democratic way of life. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen urges the Hong Kong government to take the protest demands seriously, engage in dialogue and refrain from the use of force.

We call for all freedom-loving countries to stand together against Orwellian threats from any authoritarian regime and to jointly ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Stanley Kao, Washington

The writer is the representative for the

Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States.

