Regarding Azeem Ibrahim’s March 21 Thursday Opinion essay, “Rohingya ‘safe zones’ would be anything but”:

Fresh thinking is needed to solve this very sad, difficult situation. Mr. Ibrahim rightly said, “It is finally dawning on Bangladesh that Myanmar has no intention of taking back any of the Rohingya refugees.” More important, the Rohingya will not trade the safe camps in Bangladesh for the prison camps in Myanmar, where they would just end up as sitting ducks, at the mercy of people who think they should not exist in Myanmar at all.

The leaders of the displaced Rohingya languishing in the camps and the Rohingya successfully settled in countries around the world should pursue efforts to resettle these refugees by appealing to and lobbying the Muslim countries to take them into their countries and provide the necessary support to make them into productive citizens there.

Since the end of World War II, many peoples from nations that have gone through conflicts have been resettled, starting with the Jews of Europe after the Holocaust, the Hungarians after the failed 1956 uprising, the Vietnamese and peoples from the Middle East and Africa. So, though it is not an easy solution, it is certainly one that can be achieved if people of goodwill set their minds to it.

Bilal M. Raschid, Reston

The writer is past president of the Committee for the Restoration of Democracy in Myanmar and the Burmese Muslim Association.