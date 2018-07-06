The June 30 front-page article “Military eyes its forces in Europe” delivered the final piece in my puzzle about President Trump’s intent to reshape the United States’ role in the world. This article came on the heels of reporting of Mr. Trump’s campaign to cut ties with this nation’s friends and allies. Since his inauguration, Mr. Trump has withdrawn the United States from international pacts and accords — from protecting the environment to restraining Iranian nuclear ambitions. He has roiled global trade with tariffs and sanctions while hurling personal insults at the leaders of Canada, Germany and France.

An American retreat from the European continent would leave Russian President Vladimir Putin in the catbird seat. And his admirer, Mr. Trump, could finally change his cry “America First” to “America Alone.”

Robert Andrews, Washington

The writer worked for the Defense Department from 2001 to 2009.