Regarding the June 20 news article “White House bars Hicks from answering panel’s queries”:

Who knew? The Congress of the United States is a paper tiger. The stonewalling and obstruction the country is witnessing, driven by an autocratic president, reveal the impotence of Congress and its inability to carry out its constitutionally mandated role of maintaining a check on the executive branch. The House of the people is revealed to be a house of cards, built on norms that cannot withstand the storms generated by a president such as Donald Trump.

It seems voting President Trump out of office and replacing him with a president with the wisdom and humility of George Washington are our best hope to fix this.

Harry Flickinger, Gaithersburg

Read more letters to the editor.