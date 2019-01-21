The ship 50 Years of Victory is seen through a gap in the icebergs en route to the North Pole. (Mark Chilvers)

Regarding the Jan. 18 news article “The North Pole is moving, and the furloughs mean we aren’t keeping up”:

Recent observations of Earth’s shifting magnetic field have created a crisis with international ramifications. Scientists have been unable to update “the World Magnetic Model, which cellphone GPS systems and military navigators use to orient themselves.” The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hosts the World Magnetic Model, but its website is shut down; thus all countries have to navigate by the old World Magnetic Model, which becomes less and less accurate each day.

Perhaps it is time for an emergency meeting of the United Nations so the rest of the world can call on the United States to end the shutdown, which is causing many international problems.

Marvin Gold, Gaithersburg