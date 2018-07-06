The headline on the June 26 Style theater review for Olney Theatre Center’s production “On The Town,” “ ‘On the Town’ is off its mark in fumbling production,” was a showstopper. The words “fumbling production” could be enough to stop a reader in his or her tracks from reading on and certainly from seeing a show with talented actors, lively choreography, beautiful orchestration and costumes.

The review itself was actually mixed. It highlighted some wonderful performances and songs and gave positive mention to the orchestra and costumes. “Some of the puzzle parts . . . are securely in place,” the reviewer said.

But the headline was much more heavy-handed. While it was attention-getting, it did a disservice to a production that was early in its run when the reviewer saw it. The audience on my preview night was clearly delighted. While the show might not have hit its stride, I know I left feeling glad that I had enjoyed a night out of joyful music and dance at Olney Theatre Center.

I would be pleased if the talented copy editors writing headlines could be careful with their craft and cleverness so that readers are enticed to read entire reviews and make their own decision whether to attend.

Amy Harbison, Olney

The writer was director of marketing and communications for Olney Theatre Center in the mid-1990s.