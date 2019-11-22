With the Internal Revenue Service returned to its historic staffing level and with upgraded information technology investment, our government could realize $11 in greater tax collection for every $1 invested in that upgrade, according to a riveting analysis by Lawrence H. Summers and Natasha Sarin in their Nov. 18 op-ed, “How the IRS can shrink the ‘tax gap.’ ” This could bring about a savings of “more than $1 trillion in the next decade,” they write. Well, if this analysis can be confirmed, both political parties should vigorously support a more effective IRS so these additional funds can be made available to address our many budgetary needs.