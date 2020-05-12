Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) made a huge mistake in vetoing the funds for Maryland’s historically black colleges and universities [“Hogan vetoes sweeping Md. education plan, money for HBCUs,” Metro, May 8]. As someone who taught at an HBCU (though not in Maryland), I can attest to the good that our country’s HBCUs do for a grossly underserved population. Most of these colleges and universities were founded after the Civil War to help the new freedmen, as they were called. The schools have continued to serve the African American population for all these years, and HBCUs have educated generations of black physicians, lawyers, teachers and others, and have been a foundation of our country’s black middle class. 

HBCUs have been greatly underfunded since they were established, and it is entirely appropriate that Maryland propose additional funds for them. Despite the state’s budget problems, funding HBCUs should be at the highest priority.

James T. Currie, Alexandria

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has vetoed the bill providing massive new funding for education as unaffordable in the face of the massive fiscal impact of the pandemic. I do not have to agree with this decision to see that it is reasonable under current circumstances. 

Mr. Hogan also vetoed tax increases on vaping, smoking and online advertising. This second veto is truly foolish, given the huge deficits pending in state and local government, where traditional sales and income tax revenues are falling sharply and expenses are rising fast.

John Hansman, Rockville