HBCUs have been greatly underfunded since they were established, and it is entirely appropriate that Maryland propose additional funds for them. Despite the state’s budget problems, funding HBCUs should be at the highest priority.
James T. Currie, Alexandria
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has vetoed the bill providing massive new funding for education as unaffordable in the face of the massive fiscal impact of the pandemic. I do not have to agree with this decision to see that it is reasonable under current circumstances.
Mr. Hogan also vetoed tax increases on vaping, smoking and online advertising. This second veto is truly foolish, given the huge deficits pending in state and local government, where traditional sales and income tax revenues are falling sharply and expenses are rising fast.
John Hansman, Rockville