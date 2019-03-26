It is funny that George F. Will, in his March 24 op-ed, “Justices, these maps will lead you to trouble,” cited the elections clause, Article 1, Section 4, as a defense of “excessive partisan gerrymandering.” The section only allows legislatures to make rules about the times, places and manner of elections, not to dictate the outcome of who wins and loses.

When legislatures draw lines to cement the outcomes of elections for a whole decade, it’s unconstitutional; that’s not the power that was delegated to them. And when they violate the Constitution, it’s the role of courts to interpret the Constitution and decide if they are guilty or innocent. A trial court in North Carolina twice declared unconstitutional the 2016 map drawn by Republicans. The Supreme Court should steer clear of Mr. Will’s funny logic and do the same.

Kathay Feng, Washington

The writer is national redistricting director for Common Cause and a lead plaintiff-appellee in Rucho v. Common Cause.