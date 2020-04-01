Yet President Trump, every year he has been in office, has proposed drastic cuts to the international affairs budget, something baffling to me. Congress must, as it has the past few years, again recognize the importance of international affairs funding, especially now. While one may read the words “international affairs budget” and not think of how relevant it is to our response to the coronavirus, it really is.

AD

AD

Natalie Coyne, Butler, Pa.

In his March 27 op-ed, “A stimulus that ignores the rest of the world,” Josh Rogin observed that only a tiny portion of the new $2.2 trillion stimulus package is targeted to those outside the United States’ borders, an abdication of our role as a world leader. I disagree.

It is well known by economists that there is a strong relationship between the U.S. budget deficit and the U.S. trade deficit — meaning that a large portion of the increase in the budget deficit will, in fact, stimulate the economies of foreign countries by aiding their export and import-competing industries.

This result may not have been intended by Congress when it passed the stimulus package, but it is likely to be one of the outcomes, and it will provide substantial help to get our trading partners back on their feet when the crisis has passed.

AD

AD

Gail Makinen, Arlington

The ongoing concern about the availability of testing for the novel coronavirus is highlighted by recent experiences at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. While asymptomatic members of Congress and various professional sports teams, among others, have been able to obtain rapid diagnostic tests, military veterans, including those who are symptomatic and in high-risk groups, can wait more than a week for results of their tests.

While the health care at Walter Reed is excellent, this testing is not indicative of how we should take care of those at high risk, including our veterans. This must be changed.

Arthur Friedlander, Montgomery Village

AD

Americans should be alarmed that President Trump’s base is assailing the esteemed immunologist Anthony S. Fauci [“Trump signals willingness to break with experts, base assails Fauci,” news, March 27.] That a brilliant, highly respected health-care professional who has worked for presidents of all political stripes is being vilified by the president’s henchmen, using schemes from the 2016 campaign playbook, during a health emergency reflects the grave dangers confronting our country.

AD

Remember when a former prisoner of war was belittled? When a Gold Star family was besmirched? Mr. Trump’s conspiracy-theorist followers are perfecting character assassination.

People who can demonize a decorated combat veteran and exemplary civil servant such as Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman or a public health physician such as Dr. Fauci are a menace. Sensible Americans need to wake up and take their country back.

AD

Ronald Battocchi, Arlington

The March 25 news article “Cancer patients face delays and scaled-back treatments” gave some much-needed validity to the concerns and fears of cancer patients across the nation, as they deal with the ramifications of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The staff at ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer, the nation’s leading nonprofit in the fight against prostate cancer, has spoken to many patients struggling with this conflux in recent weeks. Many cancer patients need treatment but are unable to receive it because our already strained health-care systems are occupied with covid-19 patients. Alternatively, many patients are facing delayed treatment, as the risk of exposure to the coronavirus could be life-threatening.

AD

AD

Cancer patients often feel a sense of loneliness, fear and uncertainty. Covid-19 has exacerbated those fears and added to them. Cancer patients aren’t just fighting their disease right now; they’re also fighting for their lives, safety and well-being.

The immunosuppressed systems of cancer patients have lowered defenses against viruses, which could exacerbate or add to their existing illness. Like many Americans, cancer patients are just one group of people at risk of contracting covid-19 and have felt a complete change in their daily lives because of the outbreak. We encourage all Americans to stay inside and keep high-risk groups such as cancer patients in mind to prevent the further spread of the virus and to save the lives of immunocompromised individuals.

Jamie Bearse, Alexandria

AD

The writer is chief executive and president of ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer.