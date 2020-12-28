The arrest this month of Makenzie’s mother in her daughter’s February death and the arrest last month of Gabriel’s mother and her boyfriend in his April death provided details about the cases that raise questions about what government agencies knew and did. Gabriel, according to authorities, had been abused over a long period of time and, as we wrote earlier, the allegations of abuse had been brought to the attention — and were investigated — by both child protective workers and police. At the time of her death, Makenzie had been staying at a hotel used by D.C. officials to house homeless families, and The Post’s Petula Dvorak wrote about troubling conditions that might have contributed to what happened. “We knew that baby was in trouble,” she quoted one of the women staying at the shelter.

“When a child dies of abuse or neglect, child advocates want to know whether the death was preventable. Were there opportunities for agencies to intervene? Only with this knowledge can one determine if and how the system failed and how to fix it,” Marie Cohen, a former D.C. social worker, wrote on her blog Child Welfare Monitor. Ms. Cohen also sits on the D.C. Child Fatality Review Committee and has decried the secrecy, ostensibly to protect the privacy of children, that shrouds the group’s work. The committee includes community members and representatives from multiple government agencies and, under the supervision of the chief medical examiner, makes recommendations on strengthening systems and strategies. Some have questioned its effectiveness.

Ms. Cohen points to other states that have put in place systems that mandate timely investigations of these cases with appropriate disclosure to the public. In Florida, an immediate investigation by a Critical Incident Rapid Response Team is required for any child death if there has been a verified report of suspected abuse or death to child welfare workers. The report, with certain information redacted, is posted online. Illinois has an inspector general who investigates deaths and serious injuries of all children involved in the child welfare system and publicly details its findings, with some information redacted.

The D.C. Council this month unanimously passed legislation that strengthens oversight of the child welfare system by creating an independent ombudsman who will be able to investigate constituent complaints and have access to case files. But a provision making investigations of fatalities a mandated duty with reporting to the public was unfortunately not included. One of the first priorities of this new office should be to push for a change in law allowing the public to know what the government knew and what it did about children such as Gabriel and Makenzie.