Unfortunately, all three of these individuals are factually incorrect based on scientific findings, many of them published in The Post, and the inability of science to yet provide complete explanations. One only need follow the case of Caster Semenya to see that gender has a gray zone that we have only recently acknowledged. Intersex genetics is a key expression of this ambiguity. Even then, we don’t yet have a good scientific explanation for gender dysphoria — just as we don’t have for the even larger problem of mental illness, yet we know that mental illness is real.