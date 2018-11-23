Robin Stombler’s Nov. 11 Local Opinions essay, “Has Arlington lost its way?,” focused on the importance of civic engagement and the Arlington County Board’s alleged disrespect for the opinions of civic volunteers. But her essay glossed over the potential problem of gentrification.

It’s a problem that arises time and time again when well-intentioned plans for revamping a community turn into forcing out the original residents of that community. The people who were involved in the planning of the revitalization of the Nauck community weren’t even Nauck residents. To successfully revitalize a community, the residents should be involved in these conversations. Gentrification reinforces the already prominent separations between racial communities.

While the D.C. area may be considered diverse, maps of the area show ethnic and racial enclaves where races are not interacting. We may have ended segregation in 1954, but we still have not fully integrated our cities.

Haley Grove, Arlington