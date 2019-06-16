George T. Conway III and Neal Katyal’s June 13 Thursday Opinion essay, “Trump just invited Congress to impeach him,” was a shock. They suggested that the president committed a “criminal and impeachable offense by obstructing justice.” And Mr. Conway and Mr. Katyal, both lawyers, accused President Trump of contempt for filing a brief in an appropriate U.S. court challenging Congress’s right to investigate the president. News flash: In this country, we turn to the judicial branch of government to resolve matters of the law.

Mr. Conway and Mr. Katyal are the ones who appear to believe themselves above the law by convicting the president in the media without recognizing constitutional due process.

Mike Mercer, Vienna