There were other, more challenging diplomatic tasks that Mr. Bush failed, most important the end of the Gulf War of 1990-1991. Although the Western alliance won the most lopsided victory in recent history, Mr. Bush’s subsequent timidity resulted in the failure to solidify the victory. Iraq has remained a running sore ever since, almost 30 years and counting.

Mr. Bush also shamefully betrayed the Shiites and Kurds of Iraq, who in 1991 rose up bravely against Saddam Hussein, only to discover that Mr. Bush refused to assist them, even though American air power on the scene was overwhelming.

It was unwarranted for Mr. Baker to claim that the elder Mr. Bush was “the very best one-term president ever.” That distinction still surely rests with John F. Kennedy, whose extraordinary diplomacy during the Cuban missile crisis saved the world from nuclear destruction.

Paul Rood, Silver Spring

