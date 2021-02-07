Shultz, who died Saturday in Stanford, Calif., at 100, held Cabinet positions as secretary of labor and secretary of treasury under President Richard M. Nixon. In the latter post, Shultz twice stood up to the president, first when Nixon in 1972 attempted to use the Internal Revenue Service to audit the tax returns of hundreds of political enemies and later when Nixon wanted to block an IRS audit of his own tax returns.

Referring to the proposed audits of Nixon’s foes, Shultz said in a 2007 oral history at the Nixon Library: “It was an improper use of the IRS, and I wouldn’t do it.”

A White House tape released after Nixon resigned the presidency in 1974 revealed that Nixon had reacted to Shultz’s impertinence by telling an aide: “What does that candy ass think we sent him over there for?”

Shultz, with his lifelong sense of principle and duty, would have had no trouble answering that. Perhaps his greatest legacy is that he lived up to the motto of his beloved alma mater, Princeton: He lived his life in service to his nation and humanity.

Nixon would find a way to retaliate after Ronald Reagan was elected president in 1980. In a post-election memo advising Reagan on Cabinet choices, Nixon acknowledged Shultz had done a “superb job” in his Cabinet but disparaged him as a potential secretary of state, claiming that Shultz lacked “a depth of understanding of world issues generally and the Soviet Union in particular.”

Reagan went with Nixon’s choice, Alexander Haig. But when Haig imploded in 1982, Reagan turned to Shultz. He served as the president’s guide and ally during the next 6½ years as Reagan challenged the premises of the Cold War and achieved a constructive relationship with the Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

But the Reagan-Shultz relationship had shaky moments, too. In the summer of 1983, when hard-line rivals attempted to sideline Shultz, the secretary of state barged into the Oval Office and confronted the president. According to Post reporter Don Oberdorfer, writing in “The Turn: From the Cold War to a New Era,” Shultz told Reagan: “Either you want a secretary of state who is sort of an errand boy — and if that’s what you want, it’s not me — or you want somebody you can have some confidence in.”

Reagan mollified Shultz, but a year later Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and CIA Director William Casey teamed up to oppose Shultz on arms control and other issues. The president sided with Shultz. Describing the conflict in his diary entry of Nov. 14, 1984, Reagan said: “It’s so out of hand George sounds like he wants out. I can’t let that happen.”

Confrontation was not the usual style of Shultz, who preferred negotiations behind closed doors. His bland features and mild statements revealed so little to outsiders that reporters called him the Sphinx.

As a mediator, Shultz was honest and direct with those on the other side of the bargaining table. “Trust is the coin of the realm,” he often said. As labor secretary, Shultz’s candid sessions with union officials produced jobs for Black workers in the then lily-White building trades of Philadelphia.

As secretary of state, Shultz gained the trust of Eduard Shevardnadze, his Soviet counterpart. They worked together to produce the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty signed in 1987 by Reagan and Gorbachev, the only U.S.-Soviet treaty that reduced nuclear arsenals instead of stabilizing them at higher levels.

Shultz studied economics and international affairs at Princeton, where he was inspired by Princeton’s mission to the wider world, telling me once that “it gets in your bones.” Although he was an enthusiastic athlete, an injury prevented him from playing football at Princeton. But that didn’t keep him from tattooing a Princeton Tiger on his posterior.

In his later years, Shultz remained a young old man who liked dancing, had many friends, enjoyed his 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, and was in demand as a writer and lecturer. Ensconced in the Hoover Institute at Stanford University, which he treasured, Shultz envisioned a world free of nuclear weapons and called for maintaining democratic traditions in the fight against terrorism. In his final years, he focused on the future, writing about the challenges posed by global warning and demographic change.

George P. Shultz was at once a patriot and an internationalist. As a Marine Corps artillery officer in World War II, he saw combat in the Pacific. As secretary of state, he would take newly minted U.S. envoys to a large globe and ask them to name their country. Invariably, they pointed to the nation where they were about to be sent.

“No,” Shultz would say. “Your country is the United States of America.”