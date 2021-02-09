And so I come to praise George P. Shultz, not because he was always correct, or even always admirable, but for precisely the opposite reason. He knew he wasn’t perfect, and he understood that the world will never be. This was fundamental to — perhaps the very bedrock of — his statesmanship.

Shultz, who lived a full century and died on Feb. 6, was an economist and diplomat who served in four Cabinet-level posts: labor secretary, founding director of the Office of Management and Budget, treasury secretary and secretary of state. His service was consequential in every post — especially so in the final assignment. His long tenure at the head of the State Department from 1982 to 1989 coincided with the end of the Cold War, and Shultz’s tireless, pragmatic and often behind-the-scenes work played a significant role in that historic outcome.

Yet, in reading the many obituaries and op-ed eulogies for Shultz, I have been struck by how many of the thorny issues he tackled remain thorny issues. As labor secretary in 1969 and 1970, Shultz confronted racism in the construction trade unions. Equality on the job remains an urgent challenge today. At OMB and Treasury, he wrestled with the role of the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Still top-of-mind for Shultz’s successors today. At State, the Shultz years were filled with unsteady alliances, the balance of power in the Middle East, Russian economic woes, the rise of China, the fate of Taiwan — in other words, pretty much the same matters filling Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s inbox today.

Although Shultz led Bechtel, one of the world’s foremost engineering companies, he did not have an engineer’s disposition. We want perfectionism in our engineers. We want them to find permanent solutions to problems. When they build a bridge, we don’t want to hear that it will need to be built again once it falls down.

In the affairs of humans and human governments, Shultz understood, solutions are partial and temporary. His preferred metaphor for government work was the constant gardener: forever plucking weeds and spreading fertilizer; pruning in one season, offering benign neglect in another season. When the shrubbery has grown tired or the crops need rotation, entire sections of the garden might need to be dug up, replanted and even reconstructed.

The gardener is never under a mistaken impression that the problem of weeds, for example, can be ended. It can only be tended, managed, ameliorated, improved. And if ignored, it will surely come roaring back. This metaphor teaches a labor secretary to make job access more equal even in the absence of perfect equality; it teaches a treasury secretary to monitor the dials and gauges of an economy even if economic Utopia remains elusive; it teaches a secretary of state to negotiate a mutually ambiguous agreement over the status of Taiwan while knowing that the status of Taiwan will remain a problem long after the handshakes are done.

I can’t help but feel that the world would be better off today if the West, after George Shultz, had taken a less perfectionist view of the post-Cold War order. Instead of proclaiming an end to authoritarianism and the ultimate victory of democracy — problem solved! — we should have been more diligent about weeding and fertilizing, both at home and abroad.

Perfectionism in politics is exciting, no doubt. “As president, I will fix health care” has a ring lacking from: “I’ll try to improve a few things without accidentally messing up any others.” But the excitement wears off as the problems prove stubborn, and the excessive promises of the perfectionist ultimately erode public confidence and inflame distrust. The public grows surly, disillusioned: You said this would be easy, so what gives?

After spending five hellish weeks in his youthful prime helping to pry a nearly invisible island in the Pacific from Japanese defenders, Shultz was cured of illusions concerning perfectibility and ease.

Late in life, Shultz was one of several prominent individuals sucked in by the razzle-dazzle of Elizabeth Holmes and her phony-baloney blood-testing firm Theranos. He pushed back hard against revelations brought to him by his grandson, Tyler Shultz, who worked for Holmes and saw the truth. In the end, the venerable statesman had to admit that he was wrong, and he added that Tyler’s determination to blow a whistle “made me proud.”

No, George Shultz wasn’t perfect, but he was diligent and wise enough to thrive in the imperfect human condition. RIP.

