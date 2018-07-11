George F. Will conflated socialist with social democratic in his July 8 op-ed, “The socialist states of America.”

When I Google social democracies, I get Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark. They are hardly bastions of state ownership. Norway does have an example we could learn from. It has a majority interest in the company that extracts oil from the North Sea so that the profits of the enterprise go to the country as a whole and not to private interests. Is it socialist for the government to look for sources of funds other than taxes, tariffs and fees? Would this not be a way to lower taxes?

Alan Bromborsky, Silver Spring

George F. Will raised a red herring by exhibiting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s innocent claim to liberal persuasion as if it were a declaration of Leninist sympathies. Mr. Will was ousting the Jewish Bund more than a century after Lenin’s anti-liberal takeover of the so-called socialist movement (at the time, a broad polyglot of anarchists, middle-of-the-road labor organizers, philosophical idealists and single-issue organizers). The Bund was no more than the 19th-century equivalent of the Democratic Party, and Mr. Will treated it as if it were “socialism in one country” administered by the Russian secret police.

Mr. Will’s Red Scare tactics are unwelcome as a new generation of compassionate liberals flexes its muscles, attempting to find a vocabulary it can claim to contrast itself with boomer selfishness, which boomers chose for themselves after getting beaten up by an equally selfish Greatest Generation (which would not let its children make their own choices about the Vietnam War).

Ben Burrows, Elkins Park, Pa.

In his July 8 op-ed, George F. Will argued, as he has done for years, that government is a misguided, inept institution that deserves his eternal scorn.

Americans would be well served by a basic understanding of the size of our government (federal, state and local) as a percentage of gross domestic product vs. the rest of the world. To wit, the wealthiest nations on Earth include a significant public sector, bar none. There are roughly 200 countries, and the 30-odd member nations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development have the highest living standards, with an average total public sector of roughly 46 percent as a percentage of their GDP; the United States is now at about 40 percent and in the lower third of these major countries.

In fact, the wealthiest nations on Earth are all characterized by economies with a dynamic and robust public-private partnership. That this fact isn’t obvious to Mr. Will is puzzling. He should finally tell us where the evidence is that low-tax and low-spend countries are desirable places to live.

Jim Roumell, Chevy Chase