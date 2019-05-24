While I appreciated the history lesson on 19th-century prejudice against Catholics in George F. Will’s May 19 op-ed, “Children are paying for 19th-century bigotry,” it was fiscally incorrect and missed an opportunity to address immigration bias currently in the United States. Mr. Will provided the argument of the petitioners to the Supreme Court. He did not tell us the opposing view of Montana’s Department of Revenue. A tax credit does take public funds (tax revenue) from one purpose for use in another. If that purpose is “sectarian” as per the Blaine Amendment, then Montana’s position is correct.

Robert Navin, Vienna