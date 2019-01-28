George F. Will erred in his Jan. 24 op-ed, “Lindsey Graham, Sen. Windsock,” in asserting that “such a declaration [of emergency powers by President Trump for funding a border wall] would be technically legal.”

As deputy assistant attorney general for legal counsel, I advised President Ronald Reagan that an analogous declaration would be illegal when it involved diversion of congressionally mandated funds for one purpose to another, unauthorized purpose. He accepted the advice (planned diversion of funds allocated to Israel to go to Iraq in the event of Israel’s destruction of a planned Iraqi pipeline).

Allan Gerson, Washington