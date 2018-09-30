George F. Will illustrated the title of his Sept. 27 op-ed, “There is no such thing as rock bottom,” by sinking to his own rock bottom. To prove Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation process (more than 80 days) is not being rushed, he pointed to how quickly select justices were confirmed. He had to delve into ancient history; five were from the 1930s and 1940s, and the most recent was from 1975.

Who was left off the list? Clarence Thomas, with 106 days. And Merrick Garland? Guess that doesn’t count.

Diane Alejandro, Fairfax