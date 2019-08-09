As a 1994 graduate of Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, I was disappointed to read the Aug. 3 front-page article “For elite D.C. school, slaves were a business.”

In 2016, led by Sister Mary Berchmans, an extraordinary sister in her 80s, the school community embarked on the massive and challenging project of looking at its past honestly, an exercise school leaders knew would open them up to criticism. The school released the “History of Enslaved People at Georgetown Visitation” on May 24, 2018, and published it on the school website. President Emerita Sister Berchmans, who could have easily disappeared into retirement and who was not quoted in the article, has spent her life in prayerful reflection and felt called to embark on this difficult project. She, like the entire nation, cannot change what happened in the 1820s, but we can try to figure out what to do with that history now.

The lead of the article, a terrible story about a callous sister, was obtained directly from Visitation’s own “History of Enslaved People” and was meant to draw readers in instead of inform them.

Visitation is not perfect, and there is so much more it can do to address inequality. But the community is openly doing the right thing, right now, taking the first step on a long road to redemption. Imagine if everyone looked at his or her past sins to try to make amends. We would be living in a more just and equitable world. Visitation should be an example to us all.

Moira McLaughlin, Washington

