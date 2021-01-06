Yet on the night of March 30, 1868, Ku Klux Klan assassins murdered Ashburn in Columbus, Ga., after a joint public appearance with Turner. Later that year, white supremacists connived to expel Turner and some 27 other Black men, most also clergy, from the legislature. When Blacks protested, a White mob met them at the town of Camilla and killed some 12 of the marchers. These corrupt and violent deeds short-circuited Reconstruction in Georgia and started the state down the road to what would be nearly a century of disenfranchisement, segregation and lynching. Until the civil rights movement finally changed things, Georgia fairly epitomized the evils of apartheid, American-style.

In Tuesday’s run-off, Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff, a filmmaker who is White, and Raphael Warnock, a Black minister, won, securing control of the Senate for their party, and in a sense, completing the arc of Georgia history that was interrupted so long ago. They reached the political heights in tandem that the Ashburn-Turner team could not, with Mr. Warnock becoming the first Black man elected to the Senate from the state. Mr. Ossoff, who is Jewish, will represent the state 105 years after Georgia anti-Semites lynched Leo Frank.

This outcome reflects tectonic shifts in both public sentiment and demography: the growth of Atlanta and its suburbs, and other large towns, as a modern, multiracial counterweight to the conservative Georgia countryside. (Columbus, the scene of Ashburn’s murder, voted overwhelmingly for Mr. Ossoff and Mr. Warnock.) It also represents a repudiation by most Georgians of the empty and negative campaign waged by pro-Trump Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who tried and failed to win by claiming they were all that stood between the country and socialism.

Most of all, the Ossoff-Warnock victory was a triumph of diligent, patient organization — much of it led by Georgia’s new Democratic political powerhouse, a Black woman named Stacey Abrams. Supporters kept faith with the peaceful political process, seeing the vote as the best means for accomplishing their goals. Given Georgia’s history, the voters of that state, particularly Black voters, could have been forgiven for losing that faith, long ago. It remains to be seen what senators-elect Ossoff and Warnock, as legislators, actually make of their victory. For now, you can’t help but welcome and admire it.